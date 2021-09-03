Crowns (CWS) Price Reaches $8.99 on Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $8.99 or 0.00017771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00123893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00793409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046996 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,130,986 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

