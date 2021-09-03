Crust Shadow (CSM) Reaches Market Cap of $5.25 Million

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $2,684.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.85 or 0.00791917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

