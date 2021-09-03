CryptEx (CRX) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.31 million and $15,230.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $15.37 or 0.00030411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,543.61 or 1.00010381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009406 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007827 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

