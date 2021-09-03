Crypto Sports Price Up 139% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 161.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 139% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $831,884.17 and approximately $2,105.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars.

