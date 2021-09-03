Cryptonovae Market Cap Hits $3.09 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.09 million and $51,843.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00131405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00155106 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.55 or 0.07820896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,128.14 or 0.99972554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.48 or 0.00816639 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,839,647 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

