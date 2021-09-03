CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.42, but opened at $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. CS Disco shares last traded at $57.57, with a volume of 5,109 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LAW. Cowen increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

