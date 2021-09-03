CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 211.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,530 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.00. 571,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,989,453. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

