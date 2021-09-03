CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Alleghany Corp DE

Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,443,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295,440 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 3.3% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of CSX worth $110,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,530 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CSX by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 36,628 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 745,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 494,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $32.00. 571,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,989,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

