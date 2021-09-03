CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 617,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. CSX Co. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

