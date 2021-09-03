CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $29.34 million and approximately $1,892.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00091272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.56 or 0.00346263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00045897 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 149,135,751 coins and its circulating supply is 145,135,751 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.