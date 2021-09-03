cVault.finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $127,679.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. cVault.finance has a market cap of $131.61 million and $127,679.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $13,161.25 or 0.26123091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 34% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.00789675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046920 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

