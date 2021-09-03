CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0135

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $10.83 million and $1.17 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00058078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.47 or 0.00427667 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,410.03 or 1.00056265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00048432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00073073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

