Dai Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Dai has a market cap of $6.40 billion and $466.93 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,401,483,229 coins and its circulating supply is 6,401,482,740 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

