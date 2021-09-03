Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,183 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Morningstar worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MORN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Morningstar by 65.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 19.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $288.54.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,964,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $2,553,897.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,558,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,751 shares of company stock worth $68,410,973 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.