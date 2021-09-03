Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after acquiring an additional 769,529 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after buying an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 182.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 215,537 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

BXP opened at $115.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

