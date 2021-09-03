Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

