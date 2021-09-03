Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

