Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

