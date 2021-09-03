Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

