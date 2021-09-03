Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $188.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.85. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -200.46 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $189.85.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

