Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of BlackLine worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,574,145. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.23 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

