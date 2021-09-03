Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,111 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,020.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $231.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

