Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 41,600 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 18.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,324 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,871,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

