Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of MasTec worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 29.4% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 160,528 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of MTZ opened at $93.07 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

