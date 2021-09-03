Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.32. 68,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,619. The company has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.76. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $332.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.