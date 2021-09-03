DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.36 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $97.69 million and $7.36 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00166397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.01 or 0.07704733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,155.14 or 0.99441843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.90 or 0.00812708 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

