DAOstack Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $609,239.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $609,239.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,067.75 or 0.99910499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00072115 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

