Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 5.6%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.84 and last traded at $60.84. 3,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,826,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DQ. Nomura raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

