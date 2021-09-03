Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $150.56 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.