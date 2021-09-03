Dash Market Capitalization Tops $2.63 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Dash has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $363.40 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $255.12 or 0.00507460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002835 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $562.84 or 0.01119528 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,315,170 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

