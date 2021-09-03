Databroker Price Tops $0.0502 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $448.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

