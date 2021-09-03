Datacoin (DTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $242.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $20,019.69 and approximately $242.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Datacoin

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

