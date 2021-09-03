Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $773,865.84 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $773,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $785,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $739,125.00.

Shares of DDOG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.06. 1,915,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,850. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

