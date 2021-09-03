Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $225,808.75 and $4,061.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00140565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00166198 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.99 or 0.07896122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,807.00 or 0.99868712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00808048 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 664,833 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

