DATx (DATX) Price Tops $0.0009

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market cap of $1.23 million and $291,929.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00129109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00787741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00046547 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

