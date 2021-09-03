Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.36. Approximately 4,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.