Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.70. 32,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 33,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.