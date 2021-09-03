DecentBet (DBET) Trading Down 22.4% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $605,030.46 and approximately $572.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00126349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.94 or 0.00792039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046883 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

