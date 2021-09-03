DECOIN Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $62,422.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,703,364 coins and its circulating supply is 55,412,421 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

