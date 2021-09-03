Deeper Network Price Down 27.6% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $66.95 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00166397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.01 or 0.07704733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,155.14 or 0.99441843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.90 or 0.00812708 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,579,638 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

