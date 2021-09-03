Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Deere & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.67. The stock had a trading volume of 69,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,689. The company has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.44. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

