DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $906,162.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001350 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $906,162.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00131587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00155345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.17 or 0.07806532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,177.73 or 0.99973798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.08 or 0.00817041 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,400,924 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

