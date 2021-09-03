DeFinition (DZI) Price Tops $0.18

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFinition has a total market cap of $422,680.92 and approximately $5,507.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

