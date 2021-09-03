DeHive One Day Trading Volume Hits $711,738.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004440 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $711,738.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00153819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.75 or 0.07842377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,713.90 or 0.99860138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00812912 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

