DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,869 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,790,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

