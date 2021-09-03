DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,000 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $728,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 143.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in NICE by 95.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.85.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $294.54 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $300.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

