DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,979 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

