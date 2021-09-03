DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 375 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $404.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

