DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,947 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $453.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.99 and a 200 day moving average of $360.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $458.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock worth $8,873,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

