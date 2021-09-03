DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 806 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $868,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $450.37 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.92 and a 1 year high of $455.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $419.60 and its 200 day moving average is $399.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

